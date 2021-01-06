BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

