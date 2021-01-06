BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) (CVE:BCT) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) (CVE:BCT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $7.00. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 5,081 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$5.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCT.V) Company Profile (CVE:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

