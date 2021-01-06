Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

BBI traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. 27,144,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,978,491. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

