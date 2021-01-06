Bridge Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $363,837.85 (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 90.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Bridge Protocol has a total market capitalization of $363,837.85 and approximately $288.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bridge Protocol has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol (CRYPTO:BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io . The official message board for Bridge Protocol is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol

Buying and Selling Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

