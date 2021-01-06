Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

BFAM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,482,653.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,631,352. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

