Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $153.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.
BFAM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.25.
In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,482,653.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,631,352. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
