Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.37

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 3704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.
BCOV has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 169.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.
