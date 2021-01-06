Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.37

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 3704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

BCOV has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $49.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 169.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

