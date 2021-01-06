British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives $7.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

BTLCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lowered shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 22,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,782. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

