British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 22,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

