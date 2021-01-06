Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.86 Million

Analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to post $263.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.60 million and the lowest is $253.01 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $280.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $993.91 million to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. BidaskClub downgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REG traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 60,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,911. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

