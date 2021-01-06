Brokerages Expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $157.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $160.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.60.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,079,578,000 after buying an additional 2,016,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,139,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,542,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,413,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,141,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,066,000 after purchasing an additional 178,489 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

