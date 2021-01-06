Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to announce $207.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.30 million and the highest is $252.40 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 144.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,043,474 shares of company stock worth $23,346,942 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 24.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 36.0% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.60. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.