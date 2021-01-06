Brokerages Expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will announce sales of $400,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.

LPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leap Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of LPTX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.27. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,448. The firm has a market cap of $135.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.26. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Old Well Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 141.4% during the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

