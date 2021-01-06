Brokerages Expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will report $4.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S reported sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year sales of $19.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $20.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $21.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

