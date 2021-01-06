Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce sales of $316.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.53 million. Vonage reported sales of $309.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VG. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $1,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at $105,996,695.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock worth $2,049,500 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Vonage by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 24.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,353. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

