Brokerages Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Target Price at C$9.99

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.99.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACB. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

ACB traded up C$1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,474,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$36.24.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$67.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$190,071.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,725.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

