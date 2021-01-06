Brokerages Set CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Target Price at $103.00

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CNOOC in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CNOOC by 102.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CNOOC by 34.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.42. 758,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,137. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNOOC has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $181.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

