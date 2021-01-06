Brokerages Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) PT at $35.78

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, 140166 cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. 2,324,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $40.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 27.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 531,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 39,534 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.8% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 465,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 52,901 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

