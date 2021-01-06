Brokerages Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Price Target at $43.80

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,827 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Jabil by 124.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Jabil by 168.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,833. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 126.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $45.39.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.