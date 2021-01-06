Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Target Price at $26.71

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTO. Cowen upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 122,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 105,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.13. 42,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.