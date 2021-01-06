Brokers Issue Forecasts for Glencore plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Glencore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the energy company will earn $1.20 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Renaissance Capital raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

GLNCY opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

