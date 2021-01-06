Brokers Offer Predictions for The Toro Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Toro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year.

TTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

NYSE:TTC opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $961,749.36. Also, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,626. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Toro by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,057,000 after purchasing an additional 151,513 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,697,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,968,000 after buying an additional 219,860 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,775,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,977,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 308.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after buying an additional 608,869 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

