Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Shares Gap Up to $18.41

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $21.60. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 972,701 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.02 billion and a PE ratio of -21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.40, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

