Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.
RA traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 235,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,864. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.59.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
