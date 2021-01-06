Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.
RA stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. 231,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,208. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $22.59.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
