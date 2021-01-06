Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.69. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.