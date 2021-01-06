Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.
NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.69. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
