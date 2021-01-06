Burger Swap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $36,447.00 (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Burger Swap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001853 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $7.58 million and $36,447.00 worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00028687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00120517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00210959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00514833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00049716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00253719 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017075 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,127,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,752,022 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.