Burke W. Whitman Acquires 500 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $18,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,823.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
