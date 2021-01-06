Burke W. Whitman Acquires 500 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $18,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,823.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

