C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.89.
Shares of NYSE AI opened at $122.17 on Monday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
