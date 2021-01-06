C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $122.17 on Monday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 14.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 938.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 98,378 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 80.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 32.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.