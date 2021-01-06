Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend payment by 143.6% over the last three years.

Shares of CMCL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. 214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,732. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

