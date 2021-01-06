Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend by 143.6% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

