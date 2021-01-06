Calithera Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

CALA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Shares of CALA opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,942,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

