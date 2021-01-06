Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.80

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.80 and last traded at C$18.71, with a volume of 453938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.45.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.19. The firm has a market cap of C$7.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1,537.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$379.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

