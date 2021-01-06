Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 48.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

