Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:TMR traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,815. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. TMAC Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.35.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$70.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

