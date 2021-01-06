Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

CP traded up $8.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.93. 224,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.90 and a 200 day moving average of $302.76. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $353.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.7202 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

