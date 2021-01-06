Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.87

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.87 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 119135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CICC Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 165,185 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $1,207,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 174.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $632,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

