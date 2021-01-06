Cantor Fitzgerald Raises ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target to $103.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $64.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

