Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires 1,168 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 786.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,296 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.58. 11,016,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,121,039. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $109.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.