Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,800,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Truist Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,912,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,418. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

