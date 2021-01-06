Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $24,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

TJX stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.65. 6,476,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.05, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

