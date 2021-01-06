Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 48,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,809.25.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,735.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,317. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,766.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,597.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

