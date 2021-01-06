Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 536 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 143,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 82,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,288,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Insiders have sold a total of 77,381 shares of company stock valued at $12,891,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.90. 1,600,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,362. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

