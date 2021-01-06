Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 7,898 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Proto Labs accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $17,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,146,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 81.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period.

PRLB has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $6.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.11. 454,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.85. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

