CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Shares Down 1.6%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. 2,410 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.08.

About CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

