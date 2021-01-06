Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 79.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $10.28 billion and $6.02 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00017188 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008184 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002147 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

