Carl C. Icahn Sells 12,486,993 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

