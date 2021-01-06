Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $156.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,728 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $676,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,705.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $170,969,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,291,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after buying an additional 310,846 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,058,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.35. 374,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,786. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.19. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

