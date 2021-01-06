CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.20.
CarMax stock opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. CarMax has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31.
In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
