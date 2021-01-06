CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.20.

CarMax stock opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. CarMax has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

