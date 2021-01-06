Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading 10.5% Higher

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s stock price traded up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $31.04. 672,895 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 519,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 345.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 42,303 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 304,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

