Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) (CVE:ECR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.35

Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) (CVE:ECR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 223775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of C$65.45 million and a PE ratio of -110.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR.V) Company Profile (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

